An outdoor guide who takes people down the North Saskatchewan River is warning people to stay off the river because of high water levels.

"I've pulled my crews off the river that are operating out there," Bill Abercrombie, founder of Fort Saskatchewan-based Bushman Inc., said Monday.

"I wouldn't be out there."

Alberta Environment has issued a high streamflow advisory for the North Saskatchewan River and its tributaries between Lodgepole and Edmonton.

The river has risen one metre from the high water levels of last week.

Other high streamflow advisories are in effect for the Peace River, the Smoky River Basin, the Athabasca River Basin and the Bow River Basin.

Campground evacuated because of rising water

On June 10, Grande Prairie RCMP evacuated a campground in the McLeod Flats area due to the rising river.

The rising water was wheel-high on several camping trailers.

Two people were successfully rescued by STARS air ambulance after they were stranded on a small island formed by the rising river.

One man is still missing after his canoe capsized on the Smoky River Saturday night.

Abercrombie said high streamflow is making Alberta rivers risky for anyone on them.

"There's the volume of water and the speed and the current but there's also … a lot of debris in the river," he said.

"That also makes it very unsafe because you might think you have the skills to manage the current but you might find yourself running into logs and other debris."

Eroding riverbanks also risky

Abercrombie said people on riverbanks can be in danger when rivers are high because the ground can become unstable.

"Water running at this level is also eroding and undercutting the shore," he said. "Stay back from the water's edge because certainly it's not safe for pets out there, certainly for children and adults both, they should stay away from the shores and the river right now until things settle down."

The City of Edmonton has closed all of its boat launches because of flooding except at Fort Edmonton Park.

Alberta Environment said there could be more rain in the forecast but it doesn't expect that will cause any more significant water level rises.