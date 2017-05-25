The city has closed the trails in Edmonton's river valley following Wednesday's storm to assess the damage and make sure they are safe for users.

"We actually want to get our foresters in there to inspect these trails to make sure we mitigate any hazards before we reopen them," said Crispin Wood, manager of urban forestry.

He said the city is anticipating fairly extensive damage throughout the trail system.

The city has placed signs at most of the trail heads, Wood said.

The city has received about 800 reports from residents throughout the city about downed trees and branches, but expect more Thursday, he said.

A downed tree blocks passage on a trail in Hawrelak Park. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

"Windstorms like this, particularly when the trees are in full leaf, are probably a once in a decade event," Wood said.

The last destructive windstorm the city experienced was in 2009, he said.

"Given the high winds ... the trees with the full leaves on them act like a sail. These winds come in low to the ground and just grab the entire tree and snap it off at the base."

Priorities will be given to trees deemed hazards or safety issues, Wood said.

Wednesday's storm packed winds of more than 100 kilometres per hour.

About 18,000 people were without power at points throughout the day.