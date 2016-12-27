Alberta fans are mourning the loss of famed Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, best known for playing the fearless Princess Leia.

Fisher died Tuesday. She was 60 years old.

The acclaimed actress had been listed in critical condition since suffering a cardiac episode on Friday during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

News of her death prompted an outpouring of condolences across the world, and Alberta was no exception.

The reigning queen of sci-fi was a powerful figure in Monica Andersen's childhood. Like so many women of her generation, she grew up idolizing Leia.

"I was the only girl in five kids growing up in a Star Wars family, and she was the princess who could fight back with the boys," said Andersen, who lives in Red Deer.

Carrie Fisher was in the Alberta capital for the annual Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo. (Lucasfilm/Sportsphoto Ltd/Allstar)

Andersen finally had the chance to meet Fisher in September when the actress and author was in the Alberta capital for the Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo, signing autographs and meeting her fans.

Andersen brought her four-year-old daughter to the convention, and Fisher had an important message for the little girl.

"She said, 'Anyone can be a princess, but if you're going to be a general you've got to work hard," said Andersen. "She told her she could be both a princess and general, if she wanted to."

Fisher first took on the mantle of Leia in Stars Wars released in 1977. She later reprised it in The Empire Strikes Back in 1980, in Return of the Jedi in 1983 and last year's The Force Awakens, where she played the role of General Leia Organa.

News of Fisher's death hit Andersen and her daughter hard.

"It took me about two hours before I could figure how to tell my daughter without bursting into tears," she said."My four year old is pretty upset."

It was exactly 3 months ago today @carrieffisher graced us with a visit to #yeg. #CarrieFisher #ripcarriefisher pic.twitter.com/5ZcWJaLvDv — @IanInTheMac

But it isn't only girls and women who have been inspired by the sci-fi trailblazer.

A lifelong Star Wars fan, Ian Seggie of Fort McMurray met Fisher exactly three months ago at the Edmonton expo, where he was first in line to meet Princess Leia and get a photo.

"There she was sitting on the sofa with her (bulldog) Gary," he recalled. "The first thing she says: 'Come on over let's have a hug, let's take a picture, snuggle right in.' "

Seggie, 41, said he had a bad feeling on Friday when news reports revealed Fisher had a massive heart attack.

Rest In Peace, @carrieffisher I will always be grateful for this. You're an angel 😇 #CarrieFisher #MaytheForcebeWithHer pic.twitter.com/DlGK8DjYOJ — @IanInTheMac

"I thought in 2016, you cannot take our princess from us, no this can't happen," he said.

Others admire Fisher for her witty writing, including the owner of the Bearclaw Gallery in Edmonton, Jackie Bugera. Fisher had published five books prior to the release of her most recent work called The Princess Diarist.

"I knew she was a brilliant writer," Bugera said. "She was just very funny and very talented in her writing, so I knew her for that."

When the actress and art lover walked into Bugera's gallery in September, both discovered they had a special common interest — bulldogs. Bugera has a personal collection of 60 paintings, sketches, carvings, masks and other craft items all depicting her late bulldog pet Zsu Zsi, most of them done by Indigenous artists.

Edmonton art gallery owner recalls meeting Carrie Fisher1:01

"In our first meeting when she came into the gallery and we were talking about bulldogs, she didn't have Gary with her," Bugera remembered. "So the next morning at 10 o'clock ... the door opened and in walked Gary. She brought Gary in to meet me."

Bugera said Fisher's death is "going to make a lot of people very, very sad." She added: "It just seems like she had so much more to give and to offer, so that, to me, is a little hard to take."

Fisher, whose other film credits include roles in The Blues Brothers and When Harry Met Sally, has spoken publicly and written candidly about her struggles with addiction and mental health issues. It's that unwavering honesty which endears her to many fans.

"She's been through so much," Andersen said. "She was the poster child for Hollywood, the poster child for so much stress and anxiety and the fact that she could talk about what she was going through so honestly and laugh at herself about it.

"It made it easier to talk about it, because if Princess Leia can talk about it, anybody can."