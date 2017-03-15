A 10-year-old girl who was inside an idling truck when it was stolen was found safe 500 metres from where the truck was stolen, Rimbey RCMP said.

A man with two children parked outside a store in Rimbey last Saturday. He took one child inside leaving the other inside the idling truck.

According to surveillance video from the scene, a man with a beard and wearing a red bandana over his face got out of a black SUV, jumped into the idling truck and drove off.

The suspect abandoned the truck about 500 metres away from where it was stolen, where he was picked up by the person in the SUV. The girl was unharmed.

The SUV drove away on Highway 20 toward Winfield.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Rimbey is about 150 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.