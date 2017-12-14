A second person has died in hospital after a fatal collision west of Rimbey, Alta. Wednesday morning.

Rimbey RCMP were called around 6:45 a.m. to a crash between a truck travelling west on Highway 53 and another truck travelling north on Highway 22.

Two male passengers in the northbound truck, aged 34 and 36, have died.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, has been released from hospital, but the 24-year-old woman driving the westbound truck is still in hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP Sgt. Kurtis Pillipow offered condolences to the families of those who died.

"We know that it is tragic any time to lose a loved one," Pillipow said in a news release Thursday. "This time of year is especially difficult, and we offer our support to all."

The crash remains under investigation and it's not clear whether charges will be laid.