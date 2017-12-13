One man is dead and three people are in hospital after two trucks collided 45 kilometres west of Rimbey, Alta., on Wednesday morning.

Rimbey RCMP responded to a crash around 6:45 a.m. between a truck travelling west on Highway 53 and another truck that was northbound on Highway 22.

A man in the truck travelling north was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release.

Two other people in the same truck were taken to hospital.

The female driver of the westbound truck was taken to an area hospital.

Traffic moving through the area was delayed for several hours as an RCMP collision analyst investigated the crash.

The investigation is in its preliminary stage, and no further information is available at this time, RCMP said.