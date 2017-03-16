An Edmonton police officer heading home after his shift found himself working overtime Wednesday.

The officer was still in uniform around 3 a.m. when he saw a man walking on the side of the a highway in Leduc County toting a rifle and a duffel bag.

The Edmonton officer called RCMP and then stopped on Highway 625 near Range Road 232 to arrest the man.

The man resisted and was injured, requiring a stop at hospital before he was taken into custody.

Police seized a loaded Russian-made SKS rifle, a loaded American-made Marlin rifle, ammunition and bow.

The Marlin rifle was stolen from a vehicle in Leduc in January.

A 33-year-old man faces charges for possession of weapons and resisting arrest.