A faulty exhaust may have been to blame for the deaths of two teens in Drayton Valley, Alta., RCMP confirmed Thursday.

Shaina Ridenour, 16, and her boyfriend Gage Bogart, 17, died after being found unconscious in an idling car on Dec. 21.

"A mechanical inspection was completed on the vehicle on Dec. 27, 2017, and determined that a faulty exhaust system component may have caused exhaust to enter into the vehicle cabin," RCMP said in a news release.

Not known how recent exhaust problem was

"It is unknown whether or not this was an existing problem or a recent occurrence."

RCMP have now concluded their investigation. Foul play and criminal intent have been ruled out, K Division spokesperson Cpl. Chris Warren told CBC News.

The deaths were "an absolute tragedy and a freak accident," Warren said.

"A father myself, I couldn't imagine the loss that the involved families are feeling right now."

Ridenour and Bogart were found unconscious in an idling 2001 Volkswagen Jetta around 3:30 a.m. MT on Dec. 21. Officers at the scene noted a strong odour of exhaust fumes inside the car.

Ridenour was pronounced dead soon afterwards in hospital. Bogart was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital, where he was pronounced dead on the evening of Dec. 25.

Bogart's grandfather, Garry Bogart, told CBC News this week that the teens "were overtaken by carbon monoxide." He said his grandson, who had a passion for cars and trucks, had saved for months to buy the Jetta.

According to Statistics Canada, there were 350 accidental carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in Canada between 2003 and 2012.