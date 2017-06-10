Like most Alberta communities, Fort McMurray is a car city.

Indeed, Canada's oilsands capital might also be the nation's pickup truck capital.

But one enterprising man is using pedal power to move people instead of the fossil fuels that drive Fort McMurray.

Brandon Breitkreuz launched his rickshaw taxi service, Eco Bike Taxi Fort McMurray because, he says, he wants to offer an ecological alternative to residents.

"I wanted to ride my bike. I ride my bike everywhere," the avid cyclist said. "I just wanted to give my community a responsible economic consumer choice."

Breitkreuz agreed to take CBC News along as he picked up passengers in his flashy fluorescent three-seat rickshaw.

Jordan Goudreau takes a ride in the eco-taxi. (David Thurton/ CBC)

Jordan Goudreau, who admitted she had too much to drink the night before, was thankful for the open-air ride.

"I love it. This really feels nice when I feel really hungover," Goudreau said.

Breitkreuz said he targets bars, hanging out outside offering patrons rides home or to wherever they want to go.

'Holy Toledo!'

His next customer, 81 year-old Audrey Hawkes, struggled to come aboard with her cane.

"Holy Toledo!" she said extending her hand for help. "I can't get my leg up."

Hawkes wanted a ride around the neighbourhood in the subdivision of Timberlea.

Despite the rickshaw's accessibility issue, Hawkes rated the ride.

Audrey Hawkes thinks the eco-taxi is wonderful. (David Thurton/ CBC)

"Certainly I would take it again. It's absolutely wonderful," she said.

Rides aren't free, but Breitkreuz lets customers pay whatever they want.

He says the eco-taxi is just a side-job and wants his customers decide the value of the ride, not a meter.

As for his last customer, Hawkes, she paid with a toffee candy.

No tip.

REPLAY CBC Edmonton's Facebook Live with Eco Bike Taxi Fort McMurray

