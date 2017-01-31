From plunging into a frozen lake to playing crash-test dummy in a police cruiser, Rick Mercer may be nursing a few bumps and bruises after an unconventional tour of Edmonton.

The CBC host was in Alberta's capital city earlier this month to film a new episode of the Rick Mercer Report. His Edmonton adventure will be broadcast for the first time Tuesday night.

The Canadian comedian spent most of his time in Edmonton exploring the finer points of winter policing.

'You can get out there and drive like stink'

After taking him for a spin on one of their police-issued fat bikes, officers handed Mercer the keys to a squad car and let him roar around the runway at the Edmonton military base.

"This was a closed course," Mercer said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM. "You can get out there and drive like stink in a beat-up squad car, and they put ice down and pylons and they really put you through your paces. So that really appealed to me,"

Tomorrow on the @Mercer_Report: winter #policing. I swear I didn't push @rickmercer down these stairs! #yeg #yegbike pic.twitter.com/Wq4b6Lrr4S — @Sergeant_Jones

It was a crash course in aggressive driving, and by the sounds of it Mercer got a failing grade.

"Once I got in that squad car out on the runway, it was hard to get me out of there. It was like a dream come true. It's ridiculous, you have a police officer saying, 'Drive faster, drive faster.'

"They treated me very well. They didn't mind when I put the squad car up into the snowbank."

Always a sucker for punishment, Mercer finished his tour with a trip to the annual Polar Plunge, where hundreds brave the frigid waters of a frozen lake to raise money for the Special Olympics.

"It gets worse. It's the opposite of it gets better," Mercer said. "I've done these a few times, and the first time you can sort of psych yourself up, because there's always some mad people who seem to enjoy it.

"But after you've done it once, it gets much harder."

Mercer dressed up in a giant penguin suit before taking the plunge.

"I didn't read the memo," Mercer said. "I didn't realize that people were in costume, so I had to get one at the last minute. And there weren't a lot of options, so penguin it was."

Mercer hasn't had his fill of the Prairies just yet. This week, he's in Calgary, where he plans more mid-winter misadventures with Canadian songstress Jann Arden.

"We've got some adventures planned, so there will be more Alberta on the show in the near future."