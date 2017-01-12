An Edmonton man who crashed his SUV into a patio in 2013, killing a two-year-old boy, has been granted leave to appeal his sentence to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Richard Suter was initially sentenced to four months in jail and handed a 30-month driving prohibition for failing to provide a breath sample after the crash that killed toddler Geo Mounsef.

When he appealed that sentence in January 2015, the Crown sought a harsher penalty. Suter was sentenced to 26 months of incarceration by the Alberta Court of Appeal. His driving ban remained unchanged.

The application to have the case heard by the Supreme Court argues that Suter's sentence should be returned to the original four months. The defence also asks that Suter be released on bail while the case winds through the Supreme Court process.

Rarely heard

"I am so pleased with this development," Suter's defence lawyer Dino Bottos said Thursday.

Bottos noted that sentence appeals are rarely heard by the Supreme Court.

"Finally, we're going to have the top court in the country hear this, and probably make new law.

"For them to take our case on means that they must have seen a real problem with the Court of Appeal's decision. So I'm optimistic, but cautiously optimistic."

On May 19, 2013, Suter drove his SUV into the patio at the former Ric's Grill near Rabbit Hill Road and 23rd Avenue in the Terwillegar area.

Mounsef, who was having dinner with his parents and baby brother, died when the vehicle pinned him against a wall.

While arguing with his spouse, Suter had inadvertently pressed hard on the gas pedal, thinking it was the brake. He drove his car into the patio.

When he was taken into police custody, he received bad legal advice from a lawyer who essentially advised him not to provide a breath sample.

Geo Mounsef was killed in May 2013 when an SUV driven by Richard Suter crashed through an outdoor patio on a restaurant in Edmonton in May 2013. (Family photo)

That lawyer later testified he didn't know the Criminal Code had been changed to make the penalty for refusal the same as an impaired driving conviction.

'1 out of 10,000'

The trial judge found the 65-year-old retired businessman was not impaired at the time of the crash.

At the time of sentencing, Bottos called the case "one out of 10,000" because of bad legal advice his client received from another lawyer. He described the three-year sentence as "dramatically harsh" and "inherently unfair."

"I'll be asking for the Supreme Court to overturn the Court of Appeal's decision, because they raised the sentence from four months to 26 months and they did so, in my opinion, respectfully, by committing several errors of law," Bottos said Thursday in an interview with CBC News.

"They presumed that Mr. Suter was being strategic in his decision in his choice to not provide a breath sample, when … the initial sentencing judge found that Suter was misled by his lawyer and made an honest mistake."