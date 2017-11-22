The cost of visiting a dentist in Alberta in 2018 could be 8.5 per cent lower than it was in 2016.

The Alberta Dental Association and College unveiled a revised fee guide Wednesday, recommending new fees for 60 different procedures. On average the fees are 8.5 per cent lower than 2016 fees.

It's the college's second attempt this year at a fee guide. The first, which recommended an average reduction of three per cent, was blasted by Health Minister Sarah Hoffman after it was released in August.

Saying the fee reduction didn't go far enough, Hoffman sent the college back to the drawing board.

Hoffman heralded the updated fees at a news conference Wednesday.

"It's been a step that's been long awaited," she said.

The new fee guide is effective Jan. 1.

A year in the making

For 20 years, Alberta dentists operated without a fee guide, meaning they had free range on what they could charge. A 2016 review found Alberta's dental fees to be the highest in the country.

Mintoo Basahti, president of the Alberta's dental college, acknowledges dentistry has grown expensive in the province. (John Shypitka/CBC)

The provincial government announced in December 2016 that a new dental fee guide, similar to what other provinces had in place, would be created to curtail costs.

The college, which worked with the government on the revisions, recognizes "that the current economic environment is challenging" and acknowledges "the fact that dentistry has become expensive in Alberta," said president Mintoo Basahti.

According to the new guide, the cost of an oral exam for a new patient will be $72 in Alberta, down from $75 recommended in the August fee guide. In British Columbia, the fee is $43.

A new fee guide recommends dental fees drop on average by 8.5 per cent in 2018. (Government of Alberta)

The guide is just that: a guide. Dental fees in Alberta are not regulated and dentists are free to establish their own rates.

Hoffman said the guide offers patients a way to compare.

"After 20 years without a guide, it will take some time for dentists to adjust," she said.