As the saying goes, one person's trash is another's treasure.

Welcome to Edmonton's Reuse Centre.

The centre, owned by the City of Edmonton, is celebrating its 10th year of finding new homes for unwanted items.

The centre moved from downtown to a larger home at 83rd Street and Argyll Road in 2014, where it has more room for parking and better access.

Last year, an average of 25 tonnes was dropped off each month, meaning by year's end almost 295 tonnes of material had been diverted from landfills.

Lino Dixon sorts through items donated to the Reuse Centre. (John Robertson / CBC)

Here is how the drop off works.

When you are sorting out things in your house you hope to get rid of, set aside another box for reuseable materials.

A complete list of acceptable items can be found on the Reuse Centre website.

Once the box is full, you can drop it off at either the Reuse Centre or one of the City of Edmonton's Eco Stations.

Holiday and seasonal items are stored until needed again each year. (Adrienne Lamb / CBC)

Everything about the Reuse centre is designed to divert waste from the landfill.

An accurate record is kept of material brought in to the store shelves, and how much goes back out to a new home.

The Reuse Centre operations coordinator is Kristin Arnot, who has seen massive changes at the centre since the move from the downtown location. (John Robertson / CBC)

Shelves are constantly restocked so shoppers never know when a coveted item may appear.

When customers check out, their items are carefully weighed.

Five dollars is all it takes to purchase up to 50 kilograms of items which amounts to a lot of egg cartons.

Not sure what project you could use something for? There are helpful suggestions all around the Reuse Centre. (John Robertson / CBC)

Post Christmas is a busy time at the centre.

Old ornaments, unwanted fake trees labeled in boxes, even used holiday cards are on the list of acceptable items.

The larger Reuse Centre has the ability to hang on to even more seasonable items.

That means by next year all those ornaments, trees and cards will be part of someone else's festivities.

Jenny Albers is the Reuse Centre programs coordinator, guiding the new programs the centre can now offer. (John Robertson / CBC)

The larger space allowed the Reuse Centre to expand its programming and since June 2016, it has offered educational group workshops and seasonal events, and even hosted birthday parties.

Edmonton Reuse Centre Programs1:23

Our Edmonton was on location at the Reuse Centre.

You can catch the show weekly Saturdays at 10:00 AM, Sundays and Mondays at 11:00 AM.

Have a suggestion where we should explore next?

E-mail us at OurEdmonton@cbc.ca