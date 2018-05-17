Edmonton airport scene of family reunion 55 years in the making

Sheryl Emerson and Phyllis Podsednik had been waiting 55 years, it must have seemed, for those doors to open.

Finally, a chance to meet their long-lost sister from Buffalo, N.Y.

"We're just a little bit nervous, and excited and all kinds of stuff," said Emerson, 65, who clutched pink roses while waiting outside the arrivals gate at Edmonton International Airport. "I haven't seen her in 55 years. She was 13 months old the last time I saw her. And my sister Phyllis has never met her."

At last they saw Karen Emerson Nadolski coming down the escalator. The doors slid open, the three sisters embraced, the tears flowed.

"I'm complete," said Nadolski. "Everything that I thought could ever happen, or would never happen, just now happened and we're all put together."

Sheryl Emerson, left, and Phyllis Podsednik waited patiently for the sister they had never met.

The three are among 10 siblings who were spilt up and put into foster care when they were children. All 10 share the same mother, who is now in her 80s and has dementia, said Podsednik, which is why details of how the children were separated are unclear.

Podsednik grew up in Alberta and was 11 when she learned about the other nine. For decades, she had no way to find them.

For Podsednik and Emerson, Thursday's reunion wasn't their first. In 2013, they reconnected with five other sisters and a brother, who were all born in the United States.

All eight of them got together last fall at a reunion in Kentucky.

The latest reunion wouldn't have been possible without the help of DNA testing and the work of a cousin, who phoned Emerson to ask if she had a sister named Karen.

"He sent me her name, he sent me a phone number," Emerson said. "I looked her up on Facebook and saw a picture of her. As soon as I saw her, I knew it was her."

The three women initially connected over the phone last October, and kept in touch on Facebook while waiting to meet in person.

Nadolski has plans to meet the rest of the siblings.

The sisters embrace outside the arrivals doors at Edmonton International Airport.

The whole group is still searching for the last missing piece.

One last sister was put into foster care with the birth name Sheryl Ann Emerson. They think she may be in Alberta or Saskatchewan, possibly even living in Edmonton.

Podzednik hopes that mystery, too, can be solved through DNA testing.

"We're just waiting for one more," she said. "Her name is Sheryl Ann. She was born in 1962, somewhere in Saskatchewan or even the Edmonton area.

"We're waiting for you, girl."