A mother who took her children and grandchildren home from the hospital following a fatal collision between two vans on a northern Alberta reserve on Halloween says she is hurting for the kids in the other van, who no longer have a mother.

"I'm sorry that this happened. I know it's not my fault or anything, I'm just in disbelief that some kids lost their mom," Wilma Jackson told CBC News Wednesday. "It just hurts. I just hurt for the kids."

Jackson was waiting for her two daughters, their friend, her granddaughter and grandson to return to their home on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation reserve, about 170 kilometres north of Edmonton, after trick-or-treating at Goodfish Lake when she found out there had been a crash on Northsouth Road.

Around 8:30 p.m., their southbound van collided with a northbound van, also carrying trick-or-treaters, most of them children. Between the two vehicles, there were 16 people. Ten of them were children.

A 42-year-old man and 43-year-old woman, who were both in the northbound van and also from Saddle Lake, were pronounced dead at the scene. Others in that same vehicle incurred varying degrees of injuries.

'We all know each other'

Jackson tried to call her family friend, who had been driving them in a van, but got no answer. She rushed to the accident scene.

"It's something you don't ever want to come across," said Jackson, recalling that she sprung from her vehicle and ran toward the mangled wreckage, yelling for her children and grandchildren.

She saw her younger daughter covered in bruises, her two-year-old granddaughter with a bloodied face, and her crying one-year-old grandson. Later, she learned her older daughter had been thrown from the vehicle, but was alive.

"They're sore, but they're OK," Jackson said.

Saddle Lake Cree Nation Coun. Leslie Steinhauer, part of the community's state of emergency response team, said they weren't prepared for so many injuries.

"We all know each other around here," he said. "It was a big impact to our community."

RCMP investigating

Out of respect for the families of the two victims killed in the crash, neither Steinhauer nor Jackson named them on the record to CBC News.

Jackson said that while she was at the hospital with her family, she heard the children who had been in the northbound van call out for their mother.

"I feel very, very bad. It just hurt when I heard them asking for their mom and then they cried when they were told, they were told about their mom's death," Jackson said.

RCMP are investigating the crash.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased and the community of Saddle Lake Cree Nation that have been affected by this tragic incident," RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP said all contributing factors are being considered, including weather and road conditions.

Steinhauer noted it had been snowing throughout the day and the roads were slippery. Conditions were "really, really bad," he said.

"It was a tragic mess out there," Steinhauer said.