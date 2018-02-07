An experimental therapy being tested by University of Alberta researchers has "exciting" possibilities for stroke victims, said Ian Winship, associate professor of psychiatry.

"This gives us real evidence that there are things we can do for people with a permanent physical disability, such as paralysis, after a stroke," said Ian Winship, associate professor of psychiatry, Wednesday.

It was previously thought that people who suffered a stroke would just have to learn to live with their disability, added Anna Wiersma, lead author of the study and a recent PhD graduate at the university's Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute.

"[That] we have an opportunity to help patients who are in the chronic stages of stroke is really exciting," Wiersma said.

By injecting a drug called chondroitinase ABC (ChABC) into the spinal cord of rats 28 days after a stroke, researchers found they were able to enhance recovery.

When researchers combined the injection with rehabilitative training, recovery was further amplified.

'Real potential'

"That's pretty exciting because (rehabilitative efforts) have a ceiling effect. You can only achieve so much recovery. This drug could remove that ceiling," said Winship.

This could be applied to humans through gene therapy instead of having ChABC injected directly, he said.

Work in this area could be developed as additional clinical research is done on rats, Winship said.

But clinical trials in people may not be far off, he said.

"We could see clinical trials probably initially in spinal chord injury and then eventually in other disorders, including stroke, within a few years," Winship said.

Strokes are the most common cause of adult disability in Canada, according to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.. More than 400,000 Canadians are living with the effects of stroke.

"There's a real potential here to improve people's quality of life," Winship said. "People can often live a long time after their stroke and this might then make those days you live after your stroke that much more tolerable."

The research was funded by the Heart and Stroke Foundation and Alberta Innovates.

The study was published in the Journal of Neuroscience.