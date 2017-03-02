A report of a student carrying a handgun near a fast food restaurant led police to lock down a high school in Sherwood Park Thursday.

The report said the male student was seen with the weapon near the Quiznos at Emerald Drive, said RCMP.

"We got reports that he showed a handgun to somebody," said Const. Chantelle Kelly.

Police feared the student may return to Bev Facey Community High School, which was locked down as a precaution.

Police were able to track down the student outside of the school. They found he had a toy gun.

The school was locked down for about 30 minutes.

In a news release, RCMP warned students that bringing imitation or toy weapons to school places them and others in danger as first responders cannot distinguish between a real weapon and an imitation.