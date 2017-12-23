A Haitian man being treated for tuberculosis in Edmonton has had his deportation deferred by Canadian authorities.

Renold Francisque was scheduled to fly to Haiti on Jan. 2. He received the good news in a letter from Canada Border Services Agency this week.

"I'm very happy to stay here to continue my treatment," he told CBC News, wearing a crisp suit and a huge smile.

Francisque, 54, is being treated for non-contagious but highly resistant tuberculosis. Physicians have said travel is inadvisable and that he would likely die from his condition in Haiti due to poor health care.

Supporters recently submitted medical records and a letter from Francisque's physician hoping for the decision communicated on Thursday.

"After a thorough review of submissions and in consideration of Mr. Francisque's current medical issues, this is to advise that a deferral is hereby granted for up to six months pending further medical evaluation," wrote an enforcement officer.

Over the past decade, Francisque has fought to stay in Canada. Canadian authorities have accused him of once belonging to the Tonton Macoute, a civilian militia that used terror to prop up dictatorships for decades until the 1980s.

But Francisque and his supporters argue it was he who was victimized for refusing to join a gang.

They believe his story was misunderstood during an initial refugee board hearing nearly a decade ago — a mistake, they say, that continues to undermine his bid to stay in Canada.

Condition improving

On Friday, Francisque's medical progress was already noticeable.

A painful growth on the side of his neck had shrunk significantly since the beginning of December. He also appeared more relaxed after learning his time in Canada had been extended.

"They used their common sense and their heart," said Said David with the Council of Canadian-Africans, who has been leading advocacy efforts. "Altogether we were able to reach this outcome."

Advocate Said David praised authorities for showing compassion in Francique's case. (CBC/John Shypitka)

Among those David and Francisque thanked for their support were friends and parishioners, as well as various community groups, Edmonton Centre MP Randy Boissonnault and the Canada Border Services Agency.

Francisque said the support means a lot to him as he continues to face the stress of illness and an uncertain future.

"Thank you to everyone who helped me," he said.

