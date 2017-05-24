The Parole Board of Canada is revoking the statutory release of a man who took nine people hostage at gunpoint in Edmonton.

Patrick Clayton, who is 46, will remain in custody for breaching the conditions of his parole, including using methamphetamine and hiring a prostitute.

Clayton was armed with a rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition in 2009 when he forced the hostages into a room in the Workers' Compensation Board office before surrendering to police.

He was sentenced to 11 years after pleading guilty to hostage-taking, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, but was granted day parole in November 2015.

After reviewing his case, including submissions from indigenous elders, the board said it is revoking his release due to his deteriorating behaviour and attitude.

The board said Clayton failed to meet curfew earlier this year and admitted using crystal meth.

He also started viewing pornography on television and on his cellphone, and that led to him trading drugs to buy sex from a prostitute.