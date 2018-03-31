RCMP investigating death of Redwater man

RCMP are investigating the death of a Redwater man who was found seriously injured inside a vehicle.

The 25-year-old man was found in a truck in the ditch of Range Road 234, north of Township Road 580 at about 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

The person who found the injured man tried to resuscitate him, but EMS later declared him dead on scene.

The major crimes and forensic units are investigating, with officers on scene all day Saturday. A collision reconstructionist is also helping with the investigation.

Police said an autopsy will be scheduled for sometime next week.

Range Road 234 was temporarily closed, but has be re-opened to traffic.

Redwater is about 60 kilometres north of Edmonton.