Red sky at night, sailor's delight.

Red sky in the morning, sailors take warning.

If you take heed of this old adage, there may some rough weather in store for the Edmonton region.

The city awoke to a blazing scarlet sunrise, Wednesday.

Only the earliest risers got a glimpse of the sunrise before it faded away. (TracyLee/Twitter)

Stunning hues of red, gold and purple delighted early morning commuters and shutterbugs, with many taking to social media to share their photographs.

And there may be some truth to the ancient mariner's rhyme.

Though the weather will remain clear and crisp for the remainder of the day, there is a risk of thunderstorms rolling into the city Thursday night.