Red sky at night, sailor's delight.
Red sky in the morning, sailors take warning.
If you take heed of this old adage, there may some rough weather in store for the Edmonton region.
The city awoke to a blazing scarlet sunrise, Wednesday.
And there may be some truth to the ancient mariner's rhyme.
Though the weather will remain clear and crisp for the remainder of the day, there is a risk of thunderstorms rolling into the city Thursday night.
