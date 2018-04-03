Red Deer RCMP find truck possibly linked to fatal hit and run

A truck believed to be involved in a deadly hit and run in north Red Deer last month has been seized by Red Deer RCMP.

"The RCMP forensic identification team is continuing the forensic work that will determine whether or not it is, in fact, the truck we're looking for," Sgt. Kevin Halwa said in a news release Tuesday.

Halwa thanked the public for the number of tips offered during the investigation.

"This has been a lengthy, detailed investigation requiring a lot of legwork from a number of specialized RCMP teams, and we're grateful for the tremendous community support we've received," Halwa said.

A 38-year-old man was standing beside a parked vehicle on March 11 when he was fatally struck. The driver left the scene.

​Police are not identifying the victim.