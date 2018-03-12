Central Alberta RCMP are asking for public assistance in their search for an older red truck involved in a fatal hit and run in Red Deer Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m., a 38-year-old man was standing beside a parked vehicle in the 5200 block of 76th Street when he was stuck by an older model red truck.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver failed to stop at the scene, and was last seen driving eastbound on 76th Street. The driver may have turned right onto Gaetz Avenue, police said.

RCMP are looking for an older model red truck, believed to be from the late 1970s or early 1980s, possibly a GMC or Chevrolet, with a 4x4 decal on the box.

The truck is missing the passenger side mirror as a result of the fatal collision, and may have sustained further damage to the passenger front or side, police said.

RCMP were not able to obtain a description of the driver.

Police are asking residents and businesses in the area who have security cameras to check them for images of the truck.

Anyone with security footage or tips on the collision is encouraged to contact Red Deer RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

"Red Deer RCMP extend our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased man at this tragic time," Sgt. Kevin Halwa of the Red Deer RCMP traffic unit said in a statement.

"We continue to actively search for the suspect driver and truck, and ask anyone who knows anything about this fatal hit and run to contact the police immediately."

Police are not identifying the victim.