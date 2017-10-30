A woman faces several impaired driving charges after a person was killed in a highway collision near Red Deer in August.

Police were called to the near-head-on collision on Highway 11A west of Red Deer at 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 5.

An eastbound vehicle crashed into a westbound vehicle with a second westbound vehicle slamming into the wreckage.

One person in the eastbound vehicle died as a result of the crash, with the remaining occupants treated for extensive injuries.

The 24-year-old woman is facing eight charges including impaired operation of a vehicle causing death and three counts of impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Red Deer court on Nov. 15.