A windstorm ripped through Red Deer Tuesday evening, causing widespread power outages and damage.

The city used its emergency operations centre to handle its response.

Strong winds downed trees and power lines, blocking roads and cutting power to local homes. No injuries have been reported, according to a tweet from the city.

The city is urging people to stay off roads due to debris and broken traffic lights. Residents are also being asked not to call 911 unless it is an emergency.

Pictures and video posted to social media show damage at the Parkland Mall as well as several businesses.

A windstorm Tuesday downed trees and power lines in Red Deer. (Kyle Brittain/Twitter)

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by Environment Canada for the region for most of Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for much of central Alberta, including the Edmonton region, Tuesday afternoon, but by evening only areas in the southeast of the province remained under advisories.