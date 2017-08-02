A suspected homemade explosive device was discovered Tuesday in a Red Deer industrial park.

Police and emergency crews were called to the scene at 7627 49th Avenue at 4:30 p.m. after a suspicious package was found inside a business.

The area around the Key Towing compound, a towing and storage facility, was cordoned off and neighbouring businesses were evacuated as the RCMP Explosive Device Unit was called in.

An aerial view of the area which was evacuated after a suspicious package was found inside a Red Deer business on Tuesday. (Google Images)

By 9 p.m., the bomb unit had neutralized the explosive device "without incident," and the risk to the public was eliminated, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Investigators think the item was likely a homemade explosive device. The incident remains under investigation, police said.