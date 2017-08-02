A suspected homemade explosive device was discovered Tuesday in a Red Deer industrial park.
Police and emergency crews were called to the scene at 7627 49th Avenue at 4:30 p.m. after a suspicious package was found inside a business.
The area around the Key Towing compound, a towing and storage facility, was cordoned off and neighbouring businesses were evacuated as the RCMP Explosive Device Unit was called in.
By 9 p.m., the bomb unit had neutralized the explosive device "without incident," and the risk to the public was eliminated, police said in a news release Wednesday.
Investigators think the item was likely a homemade explosive device. The incident remains under investigation, police said.