Apartments, homes and vehicles were sprayed with bullets during a late-night shooting Thursday in a north Red Deer neighbourhood.

No bystanders were injured, police said in a news release.

Around 10:30 p.m. RCMP responded to a report that shots had been fired in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood.

The shooting occurred at an apartment building at 59th Street and 55th Avenue.

Investigators continue to search for two or three suspects, one or more of whom may have been shot.

Initial reports from RCMP indicated that at least one person may have been injured in the shooting.

Police are describing the shooting as a targeted incident.

A 44-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested on scene. Other suspects were seen fleeing the area.

Police used sniffer dogs in a search of the area.

RCMP continue to gather evidence, surveillance footage and witness statements. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.