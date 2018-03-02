Red Deer school locked down after alleged threat
Hunting Hills High School in Red Deer was locked down Friday after an alleged threat on social media.
One youth in custody, but RCMP say no weapons involved, no risk to staff or students
RCMP have taken one youth into custody.
No weapons were involved and there was no risk to students, staff or the public, police said.
The lockdown was described as a precautionary safety measure and was lifted after a few hours.
An investigation is underway. There is no word on any charges.