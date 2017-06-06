A 42-year-old Red Deer school bus driver faces impaired and dangerous driving charges after a bus hit a tree Monday afternoon.

A witness called 911 after the school bus carrying 18 public school students aged five to 12 ran over the tree and a road sign in the Vanier Woods neighbourhood, Red Deer RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. Officers opened an impaired-driving investigation at the scene and continued the investigation into the evening, RCMP said.

The Red Deer Public Schools expressed shock and anger at the situation.

"Adults who serve our students carry a significant responsibility for their safety and care," said Stu Henry, superintendent of schools. "It is devastating when an adult betrays the trust we have with our students and parents."

The school district confirmed no students were injured in the incident.

The driver is an employee of Prairie Bus Lines, the company contracted to transport students in the district.

Shelly Joy Kolodychuk of Red Deer is charged with impaired driving, driving with a blood-alcohol level over 80 milligrams, dangerous driving and failing to remain at scene of a collision.

She is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on July 12.