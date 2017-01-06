Red Deer RCMP are investigating three home invasions in a 10-day period.

They say the invasions don't appear related but that all three homes were likely targeted.

At 11 a.m. on Dec. 27, two men entered a home on Barrett Drive in Red Deer. One carried a handgun. They demanded money and valuables.

The suspects, wearing balaclavas, searched the home but left without taking anything. No one was injured.

On Jan. 2, just after 1 a.m., police received a call that four men had entered a Red Deer apartment building. Some of the men were reported to be carrying baseball bats. One had a silver handgun.

They robbed two male victims of cell phones, cash, wallets and a PlayStation 4, and stole a Chevrolet Silverado truck.

The victims were assaulted during the robbery and were taken to hospital with non-serious injuries.

Some of the suspects got away in a black four-door car. Others were in the stolen truck.

On Jan. 5, three masked men demanded entry into a home on Terrace Park carrying baseball bats. One had a long-barrelled firearm.

They robbed the occupants of cash, electronics and two guitars.

The victims said the suspects were looking for someone they wrongly believed lived at the residence.

In each of the cases, suspects were described as wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP