Residents and businesses in about 15 per cent of Red Deer could be without power for the next 72 hours, as the city continues to operate under a local state of emergency after a violent wind storm.

The wind downed trees and power lines, blocked roads and caused severe damage to some buildings. The city has said it could take weeks to clean up the mess.

"The severity of the damage is significantly hindering our ability to restore power in some areas of the city," Mayor Tara Veer said at a news conference at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"If you are still without power, we unfortunately still have a long road ahead of us," Veer added.

"We know that this is certainly not what any of us were hoping to hear at this stage," she said. "But we want to be honest and very realistic with the timelines, so that you can make the best possible plans for you and your loved ones."

Veer said residents who are without power have three options:

To shelter in place as much as possible, if safe

To get help from neighbours, friends or family members who have power

To call 211 or the emergency social services line at 403-342-8111

The emergency operations centre will remain open, said Paul Goranson, the city's emergency management director.

"The winds last night, as you all know, were very, very significant — 110 kilometres an hour plus, in some cases, which is probably some of the most severe weather conditions that we've had in Red Deer, ever," Goranson said.

"As we've gotten into really, truly understanding the problem to much deeper extent than we did initially, it's much more severe than we first anticipated."

Josh Ryan, owner of Red Deer Tree Care, spoke to CBC News on Wednesday during a break from cleaning up debris after the storm.

Ryan said he's been doing that kind of work for 30 years in Red Deer, and for 10 years before that in Ontario. He has never seen a storm like this one.

Given the extent of the damage and the need for crews to work safely, more resources would not help restore power more quickly, Goranson said.

The areas that could remain without power for up to 72 hours include:

West half of Riverside Meadows

Village Mall and Highland Green

Grandview and Eastview

Vanier Woods

Riverside Drive area, including Lion's Campground

Westlake and Fort Normandeau

Goranson said the city hoped to have power restored to Ross Street downtown by Wednesday evening.

Traffic signals are still out at numerous intersections. Parents are encouraged to contact schools to see if classes will be held Thursday. Transit buses are running across the city.

Recreation centres are open and free of charge for those needing to shower or charge their electronics.

Trails and parks within the Waskasoo Park system are closed, with the exception of River Bend Golf and Recreation Area. Discovery Canyon is open, as is the Oxbows off-leash dog park. Great Chief Park is open.