Two days after his parents and sister died in a house fire, Jason Klaus asked a police officer whether the flames would have destroyed evidence.

Klaus was interviewed 26 times by the RCMP, both before and after he was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

His trial opened in Red Deer on Monday and is expected to last four weeks.

In an emotional three-hour videotaped interview, which was played in court, Klaus questioned RCMP Sgt. Rob Kropp about the fire and evidence left behind.

"If there were weapons involved, would you guys be able to tell that, even if the bodies were burned?" Klaus asked.

Klaus, 41, and his friend Joshua Frank are both charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus.

All three died in a house fire in Castor, Alta., on Dec. 8, 2013.

During one interview with police, Klaus wept about the loss of his family.

"These are people that I grew up with my whole life," he said. "They're all my best friends. We all butted heads from time to time, but that happens. Why they were taken away from me? I'll never understand it."

Over the next few days, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Eric Macklin will listen to and watch recordings of those interviews. He is then expected to decide if the statements were made voluntarily and can be admitted as evidence.

As the trial opened, Crown prosecutor Douglas Taylor outlined his list of witnesses, which will include 20 RCMP officers and 15 civilians.