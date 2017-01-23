A Red Deer man is facing charges, six months after a shot was fired in a central Alberta parking lot over a traffic argument.

It happened early on the morning of July 12 last year outside Corral Foods on 59th Avenue in Red Deer, when the driver of a truck confronted the driver of a white Chrysler Intrepid, according to police.

RCMP say a man at the wheel of the car allegedly pointed a handgun and fired at the truck as it was leaving the area, but no one was hurt.

The car driver then left, but later abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.

Police issued an Alberta-wide warrant for the suspect last week. He was arrested Sunday afternoon and remains in custody, pending a Thursday court appearance in Red Deer.

A 29-year-old Red Deer resident faces a total of 11 charges.