A 58-year-old Red Deer truck driver is dead after his semi truck rear-ended another semi which was parked, waiting for repairs, along the side of Highway 2.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Lacombe at about 4 p.m. Thursday, RCMP said in a news release.

An unoccupied semi truck with two empty trailers was stopped along the highway when a southbound semi collided with the back of the rear trailer, police said.

The man driving the southbound semi was declared dead on scene. No one else was injured, RCMP said.

Reflective traffic triangles used to alert drivers of the stopped semi were in place at the time of the collision.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time," RCMP said in an emailed statement.

The name of the deceased will not be released, police said.

Southbound traffic was diverted for several hours during the investigation, but detours have since been called off.

Innisfail and Ponoka traffic services and an RCMP collision analyst from Red Deer continue to investigate.

Lacombe is 125 km south of Edmonton.