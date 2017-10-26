When Karen Gustafson arrived at a central Alberta emergency room with a blood clot in her lung, an electronic sign warned it could be more than eight hours before she would see a doctor.

Gustafson went to the Red Deer Regional Hospital on Oct. 18, suffering complications from chemotherapy treatment.

She arrived by ambulance around 9:30 p.m. along with her husband, James Bicigo.

'They're swamped'

James Bicigo is sounding the alarm over emergency care in Red Deer after his wife was admitted for chemotherapy complications last week.

After seeing a nurse, she waited more than six hours before seeing a doctor.

Bicigo said nurses and doctors at the facility are dealing with an impossible situation.

"She was brought in and she sat in the back hallway with the paramedics and that hallway was packed," Bicigo said in an interview Thursday morning with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"I want to be really careful not to say that the emergency room personnel aren't doing their job, because they are and they're doing it to the best of their ability, but they're swamped.

"That hospital is too small for the number of people it serves."

The Red Deer couple were in at home when Gustafson started feeling heaviness in her chest.

She had already suffered a blood clot earlier in the week and Bicigo was worried.

When Bicigo called a Health Link nurse for advice, he was told to hang up and dial 911 immediately.

After being dropped off by paramedics, his wife was left on a gurney in the hallway largely neglected by staff, Bicigo said.

"You're sitting all that time wondering and they come and take your blood pressure and I know that tells them a good deal of information, but that doesn't tell you everything," he said.

"She's a cancer patient and she's supposed to isolated and given a mask and everyone who deals with her is supposed to given a mask and that didn't happen."

ER often 'overwhelmed'

Bicigo said he was told that 23 beds in emergency were in use and that left seven beds for new emergency patients.

A digital board in the front of the waiting room let patients know they would be waiting an estimated 8 hours and 15 minutes.

His wife has since been released from hospital, but Bicigo worries about her ongoing access to care as she continues to battle cancer.

He sent a letter of complaint to the premier and the health minister's office along with photo of the digital board showing the wait time.

"We've had other occasions where we've had to wait quite a long time unfortunately and I've emailed them before," Bicigo said. "They've never responded so this time I sent them the picture.

'Either you don't believe me or you don't care, but I invite you to sit in this waiting room' - James Bicigo

"And I said, 'Either you don't believe me or you don't care, but I invite you to sit in this waiting room … and find out what's going on, because it's common for this ER to be overwhelmed."

In an emailed statement, Allan Sinclair, executive director for Red Deer with Alberta Health Services, said the Red Deer emergency room has been experiencing longer than average wait times in the past couple of weeks.

"We are seeing a high number of seriously ill patients who require significant attention from our physicians and nurses, and this has led to longer wait times for patients with less serious health problems," he said.

In February, doctors at Red Deer Regional Hospital took the unusual step of holding a rare public meeting to warn about a dire lack of resources at the care centre.

At the time, Dr. Keith Wolstenholme, chief of orthopedic surgery, said the hospital is short more than 100 beds and in desperate need of expansion.

Although it is the fourth-busiest medical facility in the province, the hospital needs 96 more admitting beds, 18 more emergency room beds, three more operating rooms and funding for several other services, Wolstenholme said at the public meeting.

