RCMP officers will stand guard outside a Red Deer high school Tuesday morning, after a fight last week involving students from Syria prompted calls for an anti-immigration protest outside the school.

"I would like to assure that our sons and daughters will be safe [Tuesday ] at school," Dan Lower, principal of Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School said in a letter sent to parents Monday.

'This makes me ill'

"I encourage you to make sure that your kids come to school tomorrow so that their education is not disrupted by the fear-mongering of people that know nothing about us.

"Many of our refugee and immigrant students have indicated that they are afraid to come to school tomorrow, this makes me ill."

Several students were suspended following a fight at the high school last Tuesday.

In a statement posted Friday, school officials said the brawl resulted in the suspension of all students involved, and refuted social media claims that Syrian students involved were unfairly spared any discipline.

"This started as outrage that Syrian students were not punished for their role in a fight on Tuesday. Now, with that myth debunked, the reason for the protest is to 'Stop Islamic Terror' in our schools. Since that is not happening at Lindsay Thurber either, it is my hope that no one will show for a protest."

A Facebook post about the fight shows a graphic video of what appears to be a scrap between several young men in a parking lot. The same post criticizes the school's handling of the incident.

The post, which has been viewed more than 22,000 times, claimed "refugee kids" were running around whipping other children at the school, and suggested the perpetrators would not be punished because they were "acting within their religious beliefs."

The video was posted by Never Again Canada, a group which claims to fight against "anti-Semitism, propaganda, terror and Jew hatred In Canada."

'Get the real facts'

The group, and many commenters, have spoken of plans for a staged demonstration on school grounds to "Stop Islamic Terror in our schools," Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Lower said the speculation around how some students were disciplined, and the ongoing controversy, are based on misinformation. He said any planned demonstrations will not be tolerated.

He encouraged parents and the general public to "get the real facts" and said school officials will be having in-class discussions about the controversy and how to "prevent anything like this from happening in the future."

"I am truly sorry we have to deal with this," Lower said in his statement. "The students, parents and staff do not deserve this false and negative attention.

"We will persevere and come out stronger because of it."

Red Deer RCMP were not available for comment but Bruce Buruma, a spokesperson for the Red Deer Public School District, confirmed Tuesday morning that a "large contingent" of officers is on standby.

The vitriol directed at students has been deeply troubling, Buruma said.

"We are prepared for whatever will happen," he said. "We want to ensure the students are safe, the staff are safe, and show the kind of support we have for our students, all students."