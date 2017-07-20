Red Deer RCMP identified nine victims who reported dealing with the suspect in return for legal services. (CBC)

A 26-year-old Red Deer man is facing a dozen charges after police say he represented himself as a lawyer to defraud numerous victims between December 2016 and April 2017.

Red Deer RCMP say they began a months-long investigation into the suspect at the end of March after receiving a complaint he had represented himself as a lawyer and taken money from people in exchange for preparing legal documents.

Over the course of the investigation, more victims came forward with more complaints until police had identified nine victims who reported dealing with the suspect in return for legal services, the RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Police say the suspect operated under the fictitious business name SS & Associates LLP.

On June 7, police executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence and seized electronics and documents relevant to the investigation, including documents under the business name SS & Associates LLP, the RCMP said.

The 26-year-old is charged with six counts of use, trafficking or possession of forged documents; four counts of fraud under $5,000; one count of forgery; and one count of false pretences.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Red Deer court on July 21.

The RCMP are reminding the public they can contact the Law Society of Alberta to confirm any individual's ability to practice law.