The city of Red Deer is making progress in restoring power to homes and businesses after a windstorm took out 30 per cent of the city Tuesday night, city officials said Thursday.

About five per cent of the city — 400 properties — were still without electricity Thursday morning and the city is advising people in some neighbourhoods that it could take another two days to get everyone back on the grid.

"We had a lot of help," the city's emergency operations director, Craig Curtis, told CBC News.

In addition to 120 city staff working to clear debris and restore power, Red Deer had help from emergency service crews from adjacent municipalities, like Penhold and Innisfail.

"It's a very resilient community, actually, that kind of work together pretty well," Curtis said of Red Deer residents.

Spoiled food is a major concern, he said, but residents who have electricity are offering to store perishable food for neighbours whose refrigerators and freezers are still without power.

Most pathways remained off limits Thursday.

Hundreds of Red Deer residents remain without power Wednesday morning after the city declared a state local of emergency. (Nola Keeler/CBC)

Discovery Canyon, Riverbend Golf and Recreation Area, Oxbows Dog park and Great Chief park are open. Other parts of the trail system are blocked off because of the danger of limbs falling from damaged trees.

Crews will be out working to clear debris in the effort to re-open trails by the end of the day, Curtis added.

He said the city is assessing the extent of the damage.

"We know that there's significant tree loss, which of course, we pride ourselves on our tree cover and in the downtown a lot of trees along the streets... will have to be replaced."

Damage to private property will be in the millions of dollars, he said.

The city remains under a state of local emergency. Curtis said it will be lifted once power has been fully restored.