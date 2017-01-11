A central Alberta company is being ordered to restore a wetland that was illegally filled during construction of a new neighbourhood in Blackfalds.

Aurora Heights Management Ltd, a Red Deer-based developer, and two of its directors, have been ordered to remediate the marsh, located in the town's north end.

According to a government news release, a consultant hired by the company had made an application under the Water Act to modify the 3.8 hectare wetland but went ahead with the work without government authorization.

The wetland was located on a lot the company intends to redevelop into a new residential subdivision.

Under the order, the company must submit a plan to restore the wetland or create one of an equivalent size for approval before Jan.31st, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The company must also conduct the work under the supervision of an environmental expert and have the wetland monitored annually for at least two years following construction.