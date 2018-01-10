Alberta's police watchdog has cleared RCMP of wrongdoing in the 2015 death of a man whose body was found in a wooded area of Red Deer.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said no charges will be laid.

Investigators said Mounties chased a suspected car thief and used a spike belt to puncture the vehicle's tires in 2015.

A man then ran into the woods. RCMP officers followed in pursuit, but couldn't find him.

The man's body was found submerged in a creek a month later.

Susan Hughson, ASIRT's executive director, said an investigation has determined the Mounties were not responsible for the man's death in any way.