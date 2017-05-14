After the Second World War broke out, it was only a matter of days before Nazis invaded the Jewish ghetto of the Ukrainian village where Lina Kichnevsky's family lived.

"We didn't have time to escape," said Kichnevsky, who was just six years old at the time. "They picked some people and then they sent us to the concentration camp."

Now 82 years old and living in Edmonton, she recalls how cold it was in the crowded camp and that people were dying all around her from disease and starvation. Others were killed, she said, including her grandfather and father.

The day the Red Army took back the Eastern Front on May 9 — Victory Day in Russia — is the most important day of Kichnevsky's life.

"We are very thankful to these people who took part in the war, who gave us freedom, what we have now," she said Sunday at the Jewish Seniors' Centre off Jasper Avenue, where the Russian community was gathered to honour six local Red Army veterans who fought during the Second World War.

Yehon Malev was 20 years old when he joined the Red Army and went to fight on the Eastern Front. Now 94 years old, the celebration of Victory Day is significant to him.

"For me, the May 9, the Victory Day, is the most important holiday in the year," said Malev in Russian through a translator.

Yehon Malev fought with the Red Army on the Eastern Front throughout the Second World War. (Roberta Bell/CBC)

He recalls how difficult it was on the front lines to carry out the operations as directed by the commanders.

"They all understand very clear they probably live the last day of their life," he said in Russian of his comrades. "The army was fighting not for survival, but for the victory."