Giant record sale brings Edmonton music lovers together

For two days, a community hall is transformed into a busy collector hotspot, a testament to Edmonton's vibrant vinyl record scene.

More than 1,000 music lovers are expected at the Dead Vinyl Society's fifth Super Mega Records Garage Sale.

The sale runs Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kenilworth community hall in southeast Edmonton.

Organizer Yuri Wuensch, who co-founded the Dead Vinyl Society, said Edmonton is a great place for music collectors.

"We have done this sale on an annual basis, there's monthly record swap meets that we host," said Wuensch.

"Edmonton has a very, very strong vinyl collecting community."

Yuri Wuensch started the mega record garage sale in his own garage in 2014, after acquiring a large collection of records from a closing nightclub. (Rod Maldaner/CBC)

Wuensch hadn't planned on hosting the sale this year, but managed to pull together the required inventory with the help of about 10 vendors, who are collectors themselves.

"When you collect, you tend to get a lot of extra things that you don't necessarily need, you often get duplicates," explained Wuensch.

"Sometime you get things that aren't quite in the condition that you would like, but they are still very playable and collectible."

The offerings include everything from LPs to 45s, 78s, 12-inch singles, compact discs, eight-tracks and cassettes.

With items priced at $3 or less, people can flip through hundreds of boxes to find hidden treasures.

Wendy Parkinson has been collecting records since her youth. She said the hunt is part of the fun.

"You can order anything on Amazon, but if you can find it in a yard sale or somewhere like this, it's all worthwhile."

Parkinson said she loves the nostalgic feel of a vinyl record. "It's what I grew up on, and the sound is warmer."

She adds that each record sleeve is a unique creation. "When you play a record and put up on a shelf, it becomes art."

Wendy Parkinson said the thrill of the search is the best part of collecting records. (Rod Maldaner/CBC)

Carson Mills said he became a record collector to impress his girlfriend at the time, who is now his wife. He estimates that they have a collection of over 1,000 records.

For Mills, nothing beats the thrill of unearthing a one of a kind record.

"Finding that one you never thought you would find, and then, 'Oh, my gosh, it's five bucks!' That's the joy for me."

These days, he's looking for country and jazz albums. He admits that collecting can also lead to disappointment, like discovering a coveted album covered in scratches.

"There's a tease element to it, too," said Mills, with a laugh. "So far it's been a lot of tease, and no payoff."