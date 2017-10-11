Orange, bulbous and weighing in at a whopping 1,652 pounds, Donald Crew's record-breaking pumpkin was a late bloomer.

The colossal squash took the grand prize as heaviest overall, while setting a new record at the Great White North Pumpkin Weigh-Off and Fair in Smoky Lake on Saturday.

With a circumference of almost 15½ feet, the oversized specimen had to be hauled off the back of a flatbed truck and onto a set of industrial scales with a crane.

But the hulking fruit wasn't always a giant. Crew said he had no idea the "large blob" would become a prize contender.

A late bloomer

At first it was ugly and pathetically small, said Crew.

"How do you know if you got a winner? Well, I certainly didn't know with this one," Crew said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"I measure about every five days and, at the 25-day mark, it was only 67 inches in circumference … so I was kind of thinking, well this one might not be the greatest."

After a few weeks of stunted growth, the pumpkin started putting on weight — more than 30 pounds a day.

"I had almost given up on this one, but I'm glad I didn't," Crew said. "I got lucky."

Smoky lake new pumpkin site record 1652 lbs! Yes that’s me! pic.twitter.com/84ftP6bIgu — @Pumpkinjerk

Crew, a Lloydminster, Alta., bricklayer, has been growing giant pumpkins for nearly 20 years and it's become a labour of love.

He carefully selects his seeds from the largest pumpkins he can find and coddles the little gourds as they pollinate, wrapping them in warm woolen blankets to protect them from the elements.

He feeds his Atlantic giant pumpkins with automated water systems, fertilizer injections and root-lengthening fungi.

"You test your soil religiously, you do tissue tests, there's beneficial bacteria that you add to your soil, there's Mycorrhizae fungi is one of the things that everyone has been using," he said.

"There's just a lot of work."

'Road of heartbreak and discovery'

But even the most carefully tended pumpkin patch can yield frustration.

His first few growing seasons were particularly rough because he didn't know the first thing about growing pumpkins.

Without help from fellow pumpkin growers, he would have been lost, he said.

"I learned by doing," Crew said. "When I first started, I didn't even realize there was a male and female flower so it's been a long, long road of heartbreak and discovery."

Despite Crew's experience, the fruits of his labours don't always survive the season. Losing a giant is always a big loss, he said.

"The pumpkins don't always make it to a weigh off. They quite often split long before you get them to a weigh off," he said. "Most growers that have grown big ones have a long list of 'almost-made-its.' "

Crew is already thinking about next spring and a fresh pumpkin patch.

"I was maybe just going to grow one plant next year, but that's what everybody says every time, so we'll find out. We'll see how I feel."

