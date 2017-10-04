Buying chicken feed at the corner store landed Brett McCoy and Robin Walker the biggest jackpot in Alberta history — a whopping $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The couple said they were together when they bought the winning ticket from McLeod Trading Post in the hamlet of Peers.

"I ran into the store to buy chicken feed and some treats for my kids," Walker said in a statement. "I grabbed all our lottery tickets out of the glove compartment."

"A whole bunch of numbers came up on the screen when I scanned the ticket. I thought, 'That can't be right.' So, I scanned the ticket again — then I ran outside and told Brett we won $60,000."

"The store clerk came after me and said, 'Robin — count the zeroes.'"

The Lotto Max jackpot was from the Friday, Sept. 22 draw.

The identity of the winning couple has been kept secret until now, but they were introduced at an official cheque presentation in St. Albert on Wednesday.

CBC is livestreaming the news conference starting at 10:30 a.m. MT.

McCoy and Walker's ticket was the only one sold across Canada to match all seven Lotto Max winning numbers drawn on Sept. 22, the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission said in a news release.

McCoy and Walker's ticket was an $11 quick pick with six selections and the add-on game Extra entered.

As you'd expect, the couple are feeling overwhelmed by their luck and new fortune.

"It's surreal," Walker said in a news release.

"I was pretty excited when I thought it was $60,000," McCoy added. "That would have taken care of a big chunk of our mortgage."

With $60 million to consider, the couple said they don't plan to make any big decisions right away.

"We'll get a few things we need, but we're going to sit tight for now," Walker said. "There's so much to think about."