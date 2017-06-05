A man originally charged with assault and uttering threats after a Rebel Media commentator said she was hit while covering a women's march in Edmonton last January pleaded guilty Monday to uttering threats.

Dion Bews, 35, was given a three-month conditional discharge and ordered to complete 30 hours of community service. He's not allowed to contact the complainant, Sheila Gunn-Reid.

A conditional discharge means Bews will not have a criminal record after the three-month period.

Gunn-Reid accused Bews of assaulting her while she was trying to video and interview demonstrators during the march at the Alberta legislature on Jan. 21.

Rebel Media posted $1,000 bounty on its website for anyone who could identify the "NDP thug."

Bews was charged a few days later.

