A 19-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a northbound train in Wetaskiwin early Saturday morning.

RCMP and emergency crews were called to the scene near 40th Avenue and 49th Street just before 5 a.m. They found the man "lying face-down" on the east side of the tracks.

The teenager suffered severe injuries from the impact, RCMP said in a news release.

Paramedics attempted to revive the man, but he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on scene, police said.

Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating the man's death, but provided no further details on the case.

The incident occurred in a residential area of Wetaskiwin, where a set of train tracks intersect a major road in the city's south end.

Wetaskiwin is located about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.