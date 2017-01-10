A scam artist posing as the chief of a northern Alberta First Nation is trying to defraud victims of thousands of dollars, Wood Buffalo RCMP say.

Police say a fraud artist has been posing as Chief Jim Boucher of the Fort McKay First Nation, a small indigenous community about 50 km north of Fort McMurray.

The scammer has been contacting individuals or businesses, usually by phone, making offers that involve land purchases, business acquisitions or bribes.

Victim are asked to send money to complete the deal. The amounts requested range from a few hundred dollars to upwards of $10,000, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Once the victim sends the money, the caller cuts off all contact with the victim.

Anyone who has received unsolicited offers from someone posing as Boucher, or someone claiming to be his representative, should assume it's part of the scam, police said.

First elected in 1986, Boucher has served as chief of the Fort McKay First Nation for 23 years. Throughout that time, he has also served as chairman of the board for the Fort McKay Group of Companies, a band-owned corporation involved in joint-venture partnerships and investments in the oil and gas industry.

"Fort McKay First Nation and the Fort McKay Group of Companies operates with professional advisors who conduct due diligence on all business proposals and transactions," Jauvonne Kitto with the Fort McKay First Nation said in a statement. "Chief Jim Boucher does not conduct any business on behalf of the First Nation or the Group of Companies, nor does the chief engage in any outside or personal business ventures."

A spokesperson for chief Boucher said he was not able to comment because this is an ongoing legal matter.

Anyone who thinks they have been victimized in the scam is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP or their local police detachment.