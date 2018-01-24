Strathcona County RCMP seize record amount of cash, police tactical equipment

RCMP in Strathcona County say they seized a record amount of cash as well as tactical equipment stolen from Edmonton Police while executing a search warrant on two properties last month.

Cash in the amount of $442,875 was found in addition to drugs and weapons. The properties were seized Dec. 15.

Staff Sgt. Andy Kyle of the Strathcona County RCMP General Investigative Unit said during a press conference Wednesday that the large amount of cash seized was concerning.

"This was not a low-level drug dealer," he said. "I think we're talking higher level in order for him to have this amount of cash and this amount of drugs."

The RCMP estimates the street value of the drugs seized at approximately $25,000.

Kyle said the discovery of two Edmonton Police Service vests during the seizure was also of concern.

"No member of the public should be in possession of police equipment," said the officer.

He added that EPS is investigating the theft of the tactical equipment, which was determined to be stolen on Aug.3, 2017.

Cash, drugs, and loaded weapons

One of the houses searched was located in a rural area near Sherwood Park, the other is in Leduc County.

Two children, 6 and 10, were living at the Leduc County residence where police found the loaded and accessible firearms.

According to the RCMP, the children were unharmed, and are being cared for in a safe place.

A 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman from Leduc are now facing a multitude of charges, including eight counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of careless use of a firearm, and one count of trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 25 year-old man from Fort Saskatchewan was also charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The items seized were: