St. Albert cab driver charged with child sex offences

A St. Albert cab driver is facing child exploitation charges for allegedly offering rides and gifts to a teenage girl in an attempt to have sex with the child.

Imam Buksh, 68, faces several charges including luring a child for a sexual purpose, attempt to commit sexual assault on a child and transmitting child pornography, St. Albert RCMP revealed in a news release on Friday.

Buksh offered his victim free rides, gifts and contacted her repeatedly on his cellphone to try to form a sexual relationship with her, police said.

All the charges relate to one victim, RCMP said, but investigators suspect that other girls may have been targeted.

"St. Albert RCMP have no information to suggest Buksh offended on any of the teenagers, but acknowledge Buksh has provided cab rides to other young people and there could potentially be other victims."

Potential victims, or anyone with information on Buksh's actions, are asked to contact St. Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Buksh is scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on April 16.