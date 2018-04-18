Drivers going 190 km/h nabbed in Strathcona County RCMP blitz

RCMP in Strathcona County nabbed two drivers going more than 190 km/h on Anthony Henday Drive, or Highway 216, during a six-hour enforcement campaign on the weekend.

The maximum speed limit for the highway is 100 km/h.

"It is unusual to see that speed on that highway," Const. Chantelle Kelly said Wednesday. "That's quite excessive."

During the enforcement campaign, officers stopped over 70 vehicles exceeding the posted speed limit, which is "quite a lot," Kelly said.

Besides the two vehicles traveling almost twice the speed limit, two others were going 175 km/h and three more were traveling around 150 km/h.

A collision at any of these speeds would spell instant death, she said.

Those going 50 kilometres or more over the posted speed limit must make a court appearance, Kelly said.

"They're given a violation ticket, which is a mandatory court date," she said. "They may face a fine of up to $2,300 and they may have a licence suspension for a period of up to six months."

Complaints from the public about speeding vehicles on the Henday prompted the enforcement campaign.

"These are excessive speeds," said Kelly. "At 190, that's just reckless."